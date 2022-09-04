Saturday’s College Football Scores

Published 3:02 am Sunday, September 4, 2022

By The Associated Press

EAST

Alfred St. 17, Misericordia 14

Assumption 3, Kutztown 0

Bethany (WV) 26, Hiram 16

Bowie St. 27, New Haven 20

Bridgewater (Va.) 29, Gettysburg 14

Brockport 27, Framingham St. 7

College of NJ 31, Moravian 13

Cortland 48, Wittenberg 28

Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20

Delaware 14, Navy 7

Delaware St. 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Delaware Valley 22, Westminster (Pa.) 8

Edinboro 10, Franklin Pierce 7

Endicott 27, St. Lawrence 0

Georgetown 43, Marist 12

Grove City 63, Juniata 6

Hartwick 31, SUNY Maritime 10

Ithaca 51, Bridgewater (Mass.) 14

Johns Hopkins 54, Case Western 14

Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0

Lock Haven 35, Post 34

Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

Mass.-Dartmouth 35, Husson 14

Montclair St. 27, Thiel 6

Morrisville St. 10, Kean 0

New England 17, Coast Guard 10

Plymouth St. 20, Castleton 7

RPI 14, Dickinson 7

Rowan 42, Widener 20

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

Salve Regina 7, Norwich 0

Slippery Rock 42, Wayne St. (Mich.) 10

St. John Fisher 62, Buffalo St. 21

Stevenson 25, St. Vincent 21

Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 30, 2OT

Susquehanna 45, Lycoming 16

Syracuse 31, Louisville 7

Towson 14, Bucknell 13, OT

Uconn 28, CCSU 3

Union (NY) 42, Allegheny 27

Utica 43, Rochester 28

W. Virginia St. 29, Shippensburg 6

Washington & Jefferson 35, John Carroll 26

Waynesburg 52, Gallaudet 14

Wilkes 48, Keystone 21

William Paterson 28, W. Connecticut 7

Wooster 33, Geneva 25

SOUTH

Alabama 55, Utah St. 0

Alabama St. 21, Miles 13

Apprentice 27, Averett 14

Auburn 42, Mercer 16

Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0

BYU 50, South Florida 21

Benedict 52, Elizabeth City St. 14

Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 24

Birmingham Southern 26, McMurry 9

Catawba 44, Livingstone 19

Chattanooga 31, Wofford 0

Christopher Newport 9, Washington & Lee 3

Clark Atlanta 39, Edward Waters 34

Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28

Concord 27, Emory & Henry 20

Delta St. 33, Kentucky St. 10

Fayetteville St. 15, UNC-Pembroke 13

Florida 29, Utah 26

Georgia 49, Oregon 3

Georgia Southern 59, Morgan St. 7

Guilford 48, Greensboro 37

Hampton 31, Howard 28

Hardin Simmons 79, Wayland Baptist 14

Hendrix 20, Austin 0

Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17

James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee 7

Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13

Lenoir-Rhyne 38, Virginia St. 19

Liberty 29, Southern Miss. 27, 4OT

Linfield 41, Huntingdon 34

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, SE Louisiana 7

Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13

Mississippi 28, Troy 10

Mississippi St. 49, Memphis 23

NC Central 28, NC A&T 13

NC State 21, East Carolina 20

Newberry 40, Allen 6

North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61

Randolph Macon 49, NC Wesleyan 7

Sewanee 50, St. Scholastica 0

Shenandoah 27, Methodist 10

Shorter 45, Brevard 6

South Alabama 48, Nicholls 7

South Carolina 35, Georgia St. 14

Southern U. 86, Florida Memorial University Lions 0

Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn St. 27

Stetson 24, Concordia (Mich.) 14

Tulane 42, Umass 10

Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31

Virginia 34, Richmond 17

W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38

West Alabama 24, Morehouse 16

West Florida 52, Warner University 3

MIDWEST

Albion 52, Carthage 0

Alma 16, Ohio Northern 13, OT

Augsburg 23, Northwestern (Minn.) 15

Augustana (Ill.) 34, Rhodes 28

Bethel (Minn. ) 41, Pacific Lutheran 9

Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26

Central 44, St. Olaf 13

Chicago 34, Concordia (Ill.) 14

Coe 56, Cornell (Iowa) 7

Concordia (Wis.) 28, Martin Luther 7

Davenport 20, Truman St. 19

DePauw 17, Rose Hulman 14

Denison 48, Capital 31

Gustavus Adolphus 62, Buena Vista 20

Hamline 39, Crown (Minn.) 14

Heidelberg 31, Adrian 0

Hillsdale 35, Lake Erie 31

Hope 38, Aurora 34

Indianapolis 57, St. Xavier 0

Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3

Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10

Kalamazoo 21, Oberlin 14

Kansas St. 34, South Dakota 0

Kenyon 33, Bluffton 26

Knox 26, Westminster (Mo.) 0

Lake Forest 42, Wis. Lutheran 7

Macalester 45, Minn.-Morris 24

Manchester 23, North Park 14

Marietta 14, Dubuque 13

Mayville St. 31, Wis.-Stevens Pt 24

Mercyhurst 45, Alderson-Broaddus 28

Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7

Mount St. Joseph 31, Baldwin Wallace 28

Mount Union 65, Defiance 0

N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14

Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17

Nebraska Wesleyan 31, Eureka 6

Northwood (Mich.) 55, Kentucky Wesleyan 13

Ohio 41, FAU 38

Ohio Dominican 28, Findlay 14

Ohio St. 21, Notre Dame 10

Olivet 35, Franklin 31

Otterbein 21, Ohio Wesleyan 13

Presentation 29, Luther 6

Ripon 13, St. Norbert 10

Rockford 41, Beloit 14

St. John’s (Minn.) 24, Wis.-Whitewater 10

Tiffin 42, Walsh 0

Valparaiso 20, Indiana Wesleyan 17

Wabash 52, Hampden-Sydney 48

Wartburg 34, Monmouth (Ill.) 7

Wayne St. (Neb.) 33, Mary 28

Winona St. 24, Minot St. 10

Wis.-Eau Claire 30, Loras 27

Wis.-La Crosse 42, Dakota St. 7

Wis.-Oshkosh 52, E. Texas Baptist 13

Wis.-River Falls 63, Elmhurst 0

Wisconsin 38, Illinois St. 0

Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 48, Lane 42

Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24

Arkansas St. 58, Grambling St. 3

Baylor 69, Albany (NY) 10

CSU-Pueblo 59, Midwestern St. 27

Houston 37, UTSA 35, 3OT

Howard Payne 59, Texas Lutheran 45

Incarnate Word 64, S. Illinois 29

Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, Muhlenberg 13

Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13

Prairie View 40, Texas Southern 23

SMU 48, North Texas 10

SW Baptist 41, Texas-Permian Basin 17

Southwestern (Texas) 32, California Lutheran 31, OT

Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0

Texas A&M Kingsville 60, North American Stallions 0

Texas Tech 63, Murray St. 10

Trinity (Texas) 55, Sul Ross St. 7

FAR WEST

Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17

Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20

California 34, UC Davis 13

Chapman 42, Pacific (Ore.) 21

E. Washington 36, Tennessee St. 29

George Fox 38, Redlands 31

Houston Baptist 46, N. Colorado 34

Lewis & Clark 41, Puget Sound 15

Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0

Montana St. 40, McNeese St. 17

Nevada 38, Texas State 14

New Mexico 41, Maine 0

Oregon St. 34, Boise St. 17

Pomona Pitzer 44, Willamette 21

San Diego 58, La Verne 0

Southern Cal 66, Rice 14

Stanford 41, Colgate 10

UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17

W. New Mexico 34, Adams St. 20

Washington 45, Kent St. 20

Washington St. 24, Idaho 17

West Texas A&M 44, W. Colorado 6

Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37, 2OT

