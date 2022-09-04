Saturday’s College Football Scores
Published 3:02 am Sunday, September 4, 2022
Saturday’s College Football Scores
EAST
Alfred St. 17, Misericordia 14
Assumption 3, Kutztown 0
Bethany (WV) 26, Hiram 16
Bowie St. 27, New Haven 20
Bridgewater (Va.) 29, Gettysburg 14
Brockport 27, Framingham St. 7
College of NJ 31, Moravian 13
Cortland 48, Wittenberg 28
Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20
Delaware 14, Navy 7
Delaware St. 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
Delaware Valley 22, Westminster (Pa.) 8
Edinboro 10, Franklin Pierce 7
Endicott 27, St. Lawrence 0
Georgetown 43, Marist 12
Grove City 63, Juniata 6
Hartwick 31, SUNY Maritime 10
Ithaca 51, Bridgewater (Mass.) 14
Johns Hopkins 54, Case Western 14
Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0
Lock Haven 35, Post 34
Marshall 55, Norfolk St. 3
Maryland 31, Buffalo 10
Mass.-Dartmouth 35, Husson 14
Montclair St. 27, Thiel 6
Morrisville St. 10, Kean 0
New England 17, Coast Guard 10
Plymouth St. 20, Castleton 7
RPI 14, Dickinson 7
Rowan 42, Widener 20
Rutgers 22, Boston College 21
Salve Regina 7, Norwich 0
Slippery Rock 42, Wayne St. (Mich.) 10
St. John Fisher 62, Buffalo St. 21
Stevenson 25, St. Vincent 21
Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 30, 2OT
Susquehanna 45, Lycoming 16
Syracuse 31, Louisville 7
Towson 14, Bucknell 13, OT
Uconn 28, CCSU 3
Union (NY) 42, Allegheny 27
Utica 43, Rochester 28
W. Virginia St. 29, Shippensburg 6
Washington & Jefferson 35, John Carroll 26
Waynesburg 52, Gallaudet 14
Wilkes 48, Keystone 21
William Paterson 28, W. Connecticut 7
Wooster 33, Geneva 25
SOUTH
Alabama 55, Utah St. 0
Alabama St. 21, Miles 13
Apprentice 27, Averett 14
Auburn 42, Mercer 16
Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0
BYU 50, South Florida 21
Benedict 52, Elizabeth City St. 14
Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 24
Birmingham Southern 26, McMurry 9
Catawba 44, Livingstone 19
Chattanooga 31, Wofford 0
Christopher Newport 9, Washington & Lee 3
Clark Atlanta 39, Edward Waters 34
Coastal Carolina 38, Army 28
Concord 27, Emory & Henry 20
Delta St. 33, Kentucky St. 10
Fayetteville St. 15, UNC-Pembroke 13
Florida 29, Utah 26
Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Georgia Southern 59, Morgan St. 7
Guilford 48, Greensboro 37
Hampton 31, Howard 28
Hardin Simmons 79, Wayland Baptist 14
Hendrix 20, Austin 0
Jacksonville St. 35, Davidson 17
James Madison 44, Middle Tennessee 7
Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13
Lenoir-Rhyne 38, Virginia St. 19
Liberty 29, Southern Miss. 27, 4OT
Linfield 41, Huntingdon 34
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, SE Louisiana 7
Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
Mississippi 28, Troy 10
Mississippi St. 49, Memphis 23
NC Central 28, NC A&T 13
NC State 21, East Carolina 20
Newberry 40, Allen 6
North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61
Randolph Macon 49, NC Wesleyan 7
Sewanee 50, St. Scholastica 0
Shenandoah 27, Methodist 10
Shorter 45, Brevard 6
South Alabama 48, Nicholls 7
South Carolina 35, Georgia St. 14
Southern U. 86, Florida Memorial University Lions 0
Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn St. 27
Stetson 24, Concordia (Mich.) 14
Tulane 42, Umass 10
Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31
Virginia 34, Richmond 17
W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38
West Alabama 24, Morehouse 16
West Florida 52, Warner University 3
MIDWEST
Albion 52, Carthage 0
Alma 16, Ohio Northern 13, OT
Augsburg 23, Northwestern (Minn.) 15
Augustana (Ill.) 34, Rhodes 28
Bethel (Minn. ) 41, Pacific Lutheran 9
Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26
Central 44, St. Olaf 13
Chicago 34, Concordia (Ill.) 14
Coe 56, Cornell (Iowa) 7
Concordia (Wis.) 28, Martin Luther 7
Davenport 20, Truman St. 19
DePauw 17, Rose Hulman 14
Denison 48, Capital 31
Gustavus Adolphus 62, Buena Vista 20
Hamline 39, Crown (Minn.) 14
Heidelberg 31, Adrian 0
Hillsdale 35, Lake Erie 31
Hope 38, Aurora 34
Indianapolis 57, St. Xavier 0
Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3
Iowa St. 42, SE Missouri 10
Kalamazoo 21, Oberlin 14
Kansas St. 34, South Dakota 0
Kenyon 33, Bluffton 26
Knox 26, Westminster (Mo.) 0
Lake Forest 42, Wis. Lutheran 7
Macalester 45, Minn.-Morris 24
Manchester 23, North Park 14
Marietta 14, Dubuque 13
Mayville St. 31, Wis.-Stevens Pt 24
Mercyhurst 45, Alderson-Broaddus 28
Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7
Mount St. Joseph 31, Baldwin Wallace 28
Mount Union 65, Defiance 0
N. Dakota St. 56, Drake 14
Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
Nebraska Wesleyan 31, Eureka 6
Northwood (Mich.) 55, Kentucky Wesleyan 13
Ohio 41, FAU 38
Ohio Dominican 28, Findlay 14
Ohio St. 21, Notre Dame 10
Olivet 35, Franklin 31
Otterbein 21, Ohio Wesleyan 13
Presentation 29, Luther 6
Ripon 13, St. Norbert 10
Rockford 41, Beloit 14
St. John’s (Minn.) 24, Wis.-Whitewater 10
Tiffin 42, Walsh 0
Valparaiso 20, Indiana Wesleyan 17
Wabash 52, Hampden-Sydney 48
Wartburg 34, Monmouth (Ill.) 7
Wayne St. (Neb.) 33, Mary 28
Winona St. 24, Minot St. 10
Wis.-Eau Claire 30, Loras 27
Wis.-La Crosse 42, Dakota St. 7
Wis.-Oshkosh 52, E. Texas Baptist 13
Wis.-River Falls 63, Elmhurst 0
Wisconsin 38, Illinois St. 0
Youngstown St. 31, Duquesne 14
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 48, Lane 42
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24
Arkansas St. 58, Grambling St. 3
Baylor 69, Albany (NY) 10
CSU-Pueblo 59, Midwestern St. 27
Houston 37, UTSA 35, 3OT
Howard Payne 59, Texas Lutheran 45
Incarnate Word 64, S. Illinois 29
Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, Muhlenberg 13
Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13
Prairie View 40, Texas Southern 23
SMU 48, North Texas 10
SW Baptist 41, Texas-Permian Basin 17
Southwestern (Texas) 32, California Lutheran 31, OT
Texas 52, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston St. 0
Texas A&M Kingsville 60, North American Stallions 0
Texas Tech 63, Murray St. 10
Trinity (Texas) 55, Sul Ross St. 7
FAR WEST
Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17
Arizona 38, San Diego St. 20
California 34, UC Davis 13
Chapman 42, Pacific (Ore.) 21
E. Washington 36, Tennessee St. 29
George Fox 38, Redlands 31
Houston Baptist 46, N. Colorado 34
Lewis & Clark 41, Puget Sound 15
Montana 47, Northwestern St. 0
Montana St. 40, McNeese St. 17
Nevada 38, Texas State 14
New Mexico 41, Maine 0
Oregon St. 34, Boise St. 17
Pomona Pitzer 44, Willamette 21
San Diego 58, La Verne 0
Southern Cal 66, Rice 14
Stanford 41, Colgate 10
UCLA 45, Bowling Green 17
W. New Mexico 34, Adams St. 20
Washington 45, Kent St. 20
Washington St. 24, Idaho 17
West Texas A&M 44, W. Colorado 6
Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37, 2OT