Girl Scouts unveil new cookie

Raspberry Rally will help empower Kentucky girl entrepreneurs; Available exclusively online

LEXINGTON, KY – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road and Girl Scouts of the USA announced last week that the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolatey coating. This must-have new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Kentucky Girl Scouts will offer the opportunity to place an online order for Raspberry Rally cookie beginning Dec. 12, alongside Kentucky favorites like Thin Mints, Adventurefuls and Caramel deLites.

Cookie season is an exciting annual event for Kentucky Girl Scouts and across the nation.

All proceeds from in-person and online cookie sales stay local and are truly girl-focused, with 19 percent going toward camp programs and properties, 19 percent toward troop proceeds and rewards, and 33 percent toward membership, volunteer development and program support. Girl Scout Cookie sales represent over 80 percent of GSKWR’s annual operating budget, supporting the vital programming that leave a lifelong impact on Kentucky’s future female leaders.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest female-led entrepreneurial program in the world, encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box and to be confident in their own abilities. Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts gain qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life-skills.

The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management and entrepreneurship. Cookie Business badges range from goal setting to learning effective in-person and online sales pitches, using market research, creating business plans and implementing digital marketing campaigns. “Girls gain real-life exposure to budgeting, customer service and money management skills through cookie sales, helping them become financially empowered, community leaders,” noted Susan Douglas, CEO, GSKWR.

Ways to Buy Cookies and Support Kentucky Girl Scouts

For the 2023 Cookie Season, online sales kick off Dec. 12 and in-person sales begin Jan. 1; Kentucky Girl Scouts will market their business online via the Smart Cookies Platform.

This online tool offers direct shipment and local delivery for all cookie orders. Customers can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, a platform that highlights where local girls will be hosting in-person cookie sale booths after Jan 30. Booth sales run Feb. 3 thru March 26.

For more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program visit, https://www.gskentucky.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies.html or contact Carolyn McNerney, Product Sales Director at cmcnerney@gswrc.org. Go to ‘Find Cookies’ to locate a cookie booth or get connected with a Girl Scout troop in your area.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves over 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and Lawrence County in Ohio.