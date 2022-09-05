Portsmouth man arrested on felony drug charges

A Portsmouth man was arrested Monday on felony drug trafficking and possession charges after police responded to a possible overdose call at his residence.

Jay Costelli was arraigned Tuesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Portsmouth police chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said officers were called to Costelli’s residence Monday morning in reference to a possible drug overdose.

After obtaining a search warrant, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force detectives said they discovered approximately 53 grams of suspected fentanyl and 500 grams of suspected marijuana, in addition to items related to drug trafficking. The items discovered included digital scales and baggies, they said.

Brewer and Thoroughman said they would like to thank the public for their continued assistance and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the tip line at 740-354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.

All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.