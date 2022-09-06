Avenging hunger: Food items being collected for Backpack Buddies program

Since 2010, Armstrong has been battling food insecurity in the communities it serves through their Breaking Bread Initiative in which they collect food and money, volunteer time and work to create public awareness. This year, they are fighting hunger through their “Avenge Hunger” campaign for the fifth year in a row.

September is National Hunger Action Month, when the need for food is heightened.

Armstrong has partnered with 19 area businesses to set up collection bins for easy to prepare, non-perishable items for Backpack Buddies, a southern Ohio non-profit that provides for school age children with limited to no access to food over the weekends.

Collection bins may be found at the following locations throughout Lawrence County:

Campbell Chapel Church, both Peoples Bank branches, all three branches of City National Bank, Dickess Insurance, Ironton FoodFair, Ohio University Southern in Ironton and Proctorville, River Cities Wireless, The Ironton Tribune, Coal Grove FoodFair, McMeans Pharmacy, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Conley Insurance and Armstrong.