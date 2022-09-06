Deborah Kelley

Sept. 24, 1954–Sept. 4, 2022

Deborah “Debbie” (Stapleton) Kelley, 67, of Ironton, passed away Sept. 4, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Debbie was born Sept. 24, 1954, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Tom and Ida (Gibbs) Stapleton.

She is survived by her loving husband, who miss her terribly, Paul Kelley.

Debbie was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and retired after 25 years as a home health aide for Blessed At Home.

She enjoyed throwing horse shoes, loved watching Law and Order, scary movies and fishing.

She loved to cook and was very good at it.

She also loved her job and all of her clients.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Don and Tom Stapleton.

Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her memory are her three children, Perry Aldridge, III, Sandy (Bobby Holtzatel) Walizer and Ida (Vincent Crowley) Aldridge; brother, Michael Stapleton; three grandchildren, Vlad Bennett, Drake Walizer and Quinn Holtzafel; and one great-grandchild, Thomas Bennett.

Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with the Rev. James Cremeans and Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Kelley family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.