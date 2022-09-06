Diane Wood

Diane Lynn Wood, 62, of Ironton, died Monday, September, 5, 2022, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Lee Wood, whom she married March 31, 1978.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. Burial will follow in Leatherwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit: www.tracybrammerfh.com