Georgia Triplett

Oct. 6, 1957–Aug. 27, 2022

Georgia Arlene (Blair) Triplett, 64, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Georgia was born Oct. 6, 1957, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky; a daughter to the late John LeRoy, Blair Sr. and Martha Church-Blair.

Georgia was a graduate of Catlettsburg High School and worked as a state registered nurse assistant for Wurtland Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.

She attended Central Christian Church in Ironton.

Georgia enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was loving, nurturing, charitable, caring, and outgoing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Triplett; daughter, Amanda Triplett; grandchild, Madison Blair; and brother, William Scarberry.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Bryan Blair, of Bardstown, Kentucky; daughter Jammie White and son-in-law Maurice White, both of Coal Grove; 10 grandchildren, Morgan, Keith, Brianna and Hartlyn Blair, Shi and Mila Vaughn, Alisha and Mason Sly, Brandi Marcum and Christa Porter; two great-grandchildren, Josiah Marcum and Adeline Roberts; her siblings, John Jr., Harold, Clarence Blair, Donna Rucker and James Scarberry.

Memorial service will be held at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 615 Depot Square, Ironton, 2 p.m. Saturday

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Triplett family during this difficult time.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.