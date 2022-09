Robert Newland

Robert Ray Newland, 73, of Patriot, died Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Newland.

Email newsletter signup

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.