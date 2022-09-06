Robin Bordelon

April 25, 1964–Sept. 4, 2022

Robin Lynn McDavid Bordelon, 58, of Ashland, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord on Sunday Sept. 4, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Robin was born April 25, 1964, in Ashland, Kentucky, a daughter of Barbara (Jack) Taylor Walizer, of Arabia, and the late Robert “Bob” McDavid.

In addition to her father, Robin was preceded in death by her step-mom, Clarice McDavid.

Robin was a 1982 graduate of Ironton High School.

Robin worked for the Department of Agriculture in Carter County.

Robin enjoyed riding motorcycles, baking, making crafts, working in her garden, shopping and going to concerts.

Robin loved to travel especially with her family.

Robin is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, William “Bill” Bordelon; a daughter, Bethany (Michael) Fouch, of Kitts Hill; a son, Shane (Victoria) Bordelon, of Ashland, Kentucky; a grandson, Tucker Huff; a sister, Heather (Jerry) Yates, of Greenup, Kentucky; two nephews, Nathan Yates and Ethan Yates; and a host of friends and extended family who all mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Malone Funeral Home in Grayson, Kentucky, with Brother Joed Rice officiating.

Burial will follow in the East Carter County Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday until the service hour.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.malonefuneralhome.com.