U.S. Rep Bill Johnson: Loan decision will burden taxpayers

Ultimately, student loan debt will be repaid by someone.

And if it’s not paid back by the person who borrowed the money, then that someone is you, the taxpayer, who will pay it back.

The government should not transfer the financial burden of a student’s voluntary decision to take out college loans onto American taxpayers who had no input on that decision, especially considering this decision will primarily benefit wealthier individuals who took out loans for advanced degrees.

The millions of Americans who repaid their student loans, borrowed responsibly, chose not to go to college because of the expense or joined the military to help earn their degree will be on the hook to pay for this massive bailout. This decision will also worsen the inflation that Americans who live within their means, are already struggling with.

Additionally, the announcement to forgive current student loan debt won’t do a thing to address the skyrocketing costs of college…it’s both irresponsible and fundamentally unfair.

Bill Johnson is a Republican serving the 6th Congressional District in Ohio, which covers Lawrence County. His office can be reached at 202-225-5705.