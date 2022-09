Vicki Burd, 56, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Burd.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.