William Ainsworth

William “Bill” David Ainsworth, 84, of Ironton, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Best Care nursing home in Wheelersburg.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Julian Ainsworth.

Email newsletter signup

Graveside services are noon Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Lawrence Harris Officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.