Charles Adkins Jr.

Rev. Charles Arthur Adkins Jr., 79, of South Point, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Best Care in Wheelersburg.

He is survived by his wife, Eunice Hathaway Adkins.

Funeral services will be at noon on by Rev. Rodney Adkins at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. The funeral service will be livestreamed and online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.