Revival leads off busy fall events season

Cemetery Walk, Octoberfest, Wizardfest on the way

The Ohio River Revival will make its return to Ironton’s riverfront on Saturday, the first of many events lined up for the region for the fall season.

Organized and founded by Bob Delong, this year’s event will feature 14 bands and Delong says it will be “the biggest ever.”

Several artists will be making a return, such as Restless Leg String Band and String Therapy, and the lineup will also include several first-time artists from a variety of genres throughout Appalachia.

The event has been running for four years, with this being its third installment after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no cost of admission for the event, which kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run into the night, also featuring food and vendors.

Ohio River Revival schedule:

11-11:30 a.m. – Drivin’ 23

11:40-noon – Shawn Benfield

12:15-12:45 p.m. – Building Rockets

1-1:30 p.m. – Corduroy Brown

1:45-2:15 p.m. – Spooky Fox

2:30-3 p.m. – Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow

3:15-3:45 p.m. – Shelf Life String Band

4-4:30 p.m. – Jayce Turley and Cardinal Point

5-5:45 p.m. – String Therapy with Paul Wag

6-6:30 p.m. – Hellnaw

6:45-7:30 p.m. – Dark Moon Hollow

7:45 – 8:30 p.m. – Mama Said String Band

8:45-10 p.m. – Jon Stickley Trio

10:15-closing – Restless Leg String Band

Here are other events planned for the region for coming weeks:

• The LST-325, a decommissioned tank landing ship will be docked on the riverfront in Ashland, Kentucky from Sept 15-18. There is no cost to view the ship from outside, and tours will be available from 9 a.m-5 p.m. and priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children. There is no cost for World War II and Korea veterans, active service members and first responders (with ID).

• The annual Poage Landing Days festival will return to Ashland Kentucky from Sept. 16-18, featuring music, wrestling, a skateboard race, artisans and crafters, a visit from the Cincinnati Circus, vendors, food and family activities. For a full schedule and times for specific events, visit www.poagelandingdays.com.

• After last year’s event proved popular, Grovefest, a hard rock festival, will be returning to Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove on Sept. 17, featuring headliners I Set My Friends On Fire and Scarlett O’Hara, along with more than a dozen bands. For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit www.grovefestohio.com.

• One of the most popular events in the region, the Lawrence County Historical Society’s annual cemetery walk is set for Sept. 24 at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton. Figures from the community will portray the notable figures buried on the grounds. Past walks have included stops for ironmaster Nannie Kelly Wright, World War I flying ace Col. William C. Lambert, famed author and illustrator Edward Gorey, Waterloo Wonders coach Magellan Hairston and Imperial Russian Ballet dancer Antoinette Sherpetoska Peters. Event is free and open to the public.

• Also on Sept 24 is the Ohio River Wine & Art Festival, now in its sixth year. The festival will take place noon-4 p.m. at Towneplace Suites by Marriott in Ironton. Multiple Ohio wines will be featured, and catering will be by The Mill Cafe and Bakery. Wiley Dew will perform music and local art will be on display and available for purchase.

• Rounding out a busy Sept 24 will be the second annual Ironton River Run, organized by local nonprofit Third and Center. This year’s starting point will be at the city’s riverfront and will also feature live music and a mural installation. Pre-registration for the event can be done at www.tristateracer.com and is $25. Participants can also register on site on the day of the event, beginning at 5 p.m., at a cost of $30. Proceeds from the event will go toward Third and Center’s community projects, which include floodwall murals, riverfront beautification and the “A Playground for All” project to install accessible playground equipment at the Etna Street Park.

• Cardinal Wishes and Treasures From the Valley host a series of seasonal vendor fairs in downtown Ironton and the fall’s event, Pumpkins on Vernon, is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 8. Vernon Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and several food and craft vendors will be set up for the event. Event is free and open to the public.

• After three years, the Village of Chesapeake will again be host to its annual Octoberfest, which makes its return on Oct. 8. Organized by the Chesapeake Area Citizens Coalition, the event will be feature vendors, entertainment, the fire parade and a car show and starts at 9 a.m.

• The fourth annual Ironton Wizardfest will take place from Nov. 12-13. Themed around the Harry Potter series of novels, the event will feature vendors, cosplayers, LEGO displays, wand duels, crafters, food and much more, as well appearances by actors from the Harry Potter films. To purchase tickets, visit www.irontonwizardfest.com

• As fall comes to a close and the holiday season nears, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market at the Chamber headquarters, located on Commerce Drive in South Point, from Nov. 18-20.

Also taking place in October will be the annual Buckeye Classic band competition at Ironton High School and the Ironton Halloween Parade and safe trick or treat. Dates for these events are to be announced.