Diane Wood

Diane Lynn Wood, 62, of Ironton, died Monday, Sept., 5, 2022, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Lee Wood.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service is noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating.

Burial will follow in Leatherwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.