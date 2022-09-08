Husted announces new broadband infrastructure training program

Says graduates will be essential to broadband expansion in Ohio

RIO GRANDE — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced last week the launch of the newly designed “Broadband Infrastructure Training Program” at Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande.

Students will go through an approximately 12-week interactive learning journey that includes the design, installation and service components of broadband networks. Along with the technical understanding of broadband technologies and associated hands-on exercises, the training emphasizes the safety, customer service and digital literacy aspects of the network buildout process.

Email newsletter signup

Graduates of this program will help supply the telecommunications industry in Ohio with the talent needed to expand broadband access in the state.

“If we are going to expand high-speed internet, we’re going to need a workforce,” Husted said. “It’s not just going to happen on its own, it takes leadership from local educational institutions to help recruit the students and build their skills, which leads to great career opportunities and the workforce we need to build the infrastructure.”

The State of Ohio is contributing $50,000 to launch the pilot program at Buckeye Hills Career Center. This includes funding for the curriculum, equipment, supplies and tuition assistance needed to launch the pilot, with Buckeye Hills Career Center sustaining the program after the pilot phase ends.

Once complete, students will have the core competencies and skills needed to enter entry-level positions, for a variety of occupations, at either an Internet Service Provider or the many contractors that support their work. Following the initial pilot program, a reassessment will be facilitated, and necessary updates made, before distributing the program to other educational institutions and training providers so they can take advantage of the program and launch it within their local communities.

“The award-winning Buckeye Hills Career Center is honored to be selected to offer an exciting program that will assist in the expansion of broadband services to our communities,” Jamie Nash, superintendent of Buckeye Hills Career Center, said.

Learn more about the Broadband Infrastructure Training Program at Buckeye Hills Career Center by visiting Buckeyehills.net.