Rev. Charles Adkins Jr.

Nov. 20, 1942–Sept. 6, 2022

Rev. Charles Arthur Adkins Jr., 79, of South Point, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Best Care in Wheelersburg.

Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, by Rev. Rodney Adkins at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Rev. Charles was born on Nov. 20, 1942 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles Arthur and Sally Friley Adkins Sr.

He was a chemist with AEP and was the assistant manager at the AEP Lab in Columbus.

He was a graduate of Vinson high school and Marshall University.

He was an ordained Nazarene Minister and loved to hunt and fish.

He and his wife pastored the Gethsemane Church of the Nazarene. They also had a nursing home ministry in South Point, and Rev. Charles served as a Sunday school teacher.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Ray Adkins.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eunice Hathaway Adkins; one son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Lois Adkins; two grandchildren, Isaac and Isaiah Adkins; two brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Lynn) Adkins and Donald (Maryann) Adkins; sister Virginia “Sissy” (Sam) Leffingwell; sister-in-law, Sue Adkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be livestreamed and online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.