Robert Miller

Robert “Bob” Miller, 92, of Ironton died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Null Miller.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., with Pastor Terry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation is Friday, 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to Community Hospice Care Center of Ashland, Kentucky.