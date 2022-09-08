Vicki Burd

Vicki Burd, 56, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Burd.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home of Chesapeake, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.