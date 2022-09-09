Jeri Fields: Use these Social Security online learning tools

With many schools starting in September, our online resources for educators are great for teaching people about Social Security! Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. Our educator’s toolkit is a great way to introduce our many programs to a new audience and show them that our programs help people other than retirees. Understanding how Social Security helps wounded warriors, survivors, children, and adults with disabilities can teach students to have greater empathy, provide a path to inspired learning, and increase awareness of programs that can provide financial security.

Use our toolkit to create your own lesson plan about our programs! The toolkit includes:

• Lesson plans with objectives.

• Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan.

• Links to Social Security web pages.

• Talking points.

• Quiz questions and answers.

We value and welcome the efforts of teachers to educate America’s young people. We want to help spark discussions with students about the benefits that Social Security provides to millions of people. Access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.

You do not need to be a formal teacher to benefit from the toolkit. As your child’s first educator, you can use our toolkit to introduce your child or grandchild to the importance of Social Security programs.

Please share our toolkit with your favorite educators today.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.