Restaurant with prohibition theme finds home in Ironton

Patties & Pints, a prohibition-themed restaurant with a first location in Portsmouth, is one of the newest additions to Lawrence County restaurants.

Located in the former home of The End Zone at 211 Adams St. in Ironton, the eatery has mainly black and white décor related to prohibition across its newly painted walls of the same colors.

They brought that same creativity with the theme to the menu, as well. For example, an all-beef burger with onion straws, cheddar cheese, beer cheese, bourbon siracha sauce, lettuce and tomato has been donned The Bootlegger, while one flavored with Cajun seasoning, blue cheese, bacon, Cajun mayo, lettuce and tomato is known as The Al Capone. Even some appetizers play on the theme, with fried pickles being named “Beer Caps.”

Something unique to this location is the number of taps available. The bar in the restaurant, which has an antique car suspended above it, offers nearly 50 different craft beers. There are options from breweries within the state, such as Athens’ Jackie O’s Brewery and Cincinnati’s Geo Wiedemann Brewing Company. If visitors aren’t familiar with the selection or would just like to try a variety, a flight featuring five small servings of libations of your choice are available.

Patties & Pints is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.