Wayne National Forest to have Forestry Fair on Sept. 16

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest will be having a Forestry Fair on Sept. 16 at Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area.

The collaborative event with feature 14 local partners and volunteer groups who dedicate their time to public lands.

Family-friendly presentations will be held across four group stations which offer activities such as experiencing local history, learning plant and wildlife identification, riding horse trails, and watching archery and BB shooting demonstrations.

Visitors may park at either the boat launch or the beach.

Presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.

Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl will be available for photos, along with a crew of firefighters and fire engine.

“This event will give us an important chance to engage with the public,” said Ironton District Ranger Mathias Wallace. “We hope that families will enjoy and learn about Lake Vesuvius and all the amenities available there, and that they will be inspired to be good stewards of their public lands.”

The Forestry Fair is a chance for forest staff and local partners to showcase how they work together. This is also an opportunity for the public to learn about how to become volunteers with WNF.