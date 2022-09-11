Museum to host fundraiser

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum will host a fundraiser on Nov. 5.

The event will feature food, drinks and dancing, and cash bar provided by Bombshells & Ale’s restaurant.

Music will provided by DJ David “Party Maker” Austin

The event will take place from 6-11 p.m. at The Union on Carter, located at 2020 Carter Ave, in Ashland.

Cost is $50 per person Tickets need to be purchased in advance, and those attending need to show proof of purchase at the door.

Tickets can be purchased online at ashlandblackhistory.com For more information, call 606-420-4005.

The museum is set to open in 2023.