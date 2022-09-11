State auditor visits Ironton

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 11, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, standing, made a stop in Ironton for a fundraiser at The Depot restaurant on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

In the first visit by a statewide candidate to Lawrence County in the post-Labor Day campaign season, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, standing, made a stop in Ironton for a fundraiser at The Depot restaurant on Thursday.

Faber, a Republican, is running for re-election on November’s general election ballot, facing Democratic nominee and Nelsonville auditor Taylor Sappington. F

aber spoke one on one with attendees, followed by private remarks, which were closed to media.

