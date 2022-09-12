Ordinances to wait until quorum

No action taken on police raises, mobile homes

SOUTH POINT — Two ordinances that were up for a third and final reading before South Point council will have to wait until a future meeting, as there were not enough members present on Tuesday for a quorum to do business.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said no action could be taken on the mobile home and police raise ordinances with three council members of six — Marlene Arthur, David Classing and Brad Adkins — absent.

“We could not pass them,” he said.

Gaskin said he and the three present members hosted an informational meeting, in which they discussed the village’s existing weed ordinance and the problem of invasive bamboo.

“It grows so fast and resists anything, except digging it up,” he said.

He said they also heard concerns from residents about burning that was taking place just outside village limits.

“We put them in contact with the Ohio EPA to see if they could get help,” he said.

In other business, the council:

— Got a progress report from the village’s engineering firm on ongoing projects, including a $928,000 grant package to rebuild Tiffany Lane.

— Heard from village engineer Russ McDonald, who said the water system in South Point pumped 22 million gallons of water over the past month.