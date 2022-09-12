Susan Eaches-Massie

Sept. 19, 1951–Sept. 10, 2022

Susan “Boo” Joyce Eaches-Massie, 70, of Pedro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Ironton native was born Sept. 19, 1951, the daughter of the late Clay Eaches and Chloe McClellan Eaches.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Massie, who passed away Jan. 17, 1995.

Mrs. Massie was a 1969 graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a homemaker.

She loved spending time with her family and loved her cat, Louise, and her favorite golden retriever, Ollie.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Linda Martin and Diana Long; sister-in-law, Opal “Sis” Estep; brothers-in-law, Chuck and Randy Massie; and four nephews

She is survived by a daughter, Brandi Hope (Kenny) Kelley, of Ironton; a son, Ryan Massie, of Kitts Hill; her grandchildren and pride and joy, Hannah Kelley, Isaac (Faith) Massie and Emma Reese Massie; mother-in-law, Bea Massie; brother, Tom (Sharon) Eaches; sister, Rhonda (Rick) Brown; sister-in-law, Brenda Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Etna Baptist Church with Pastor Kenny Kelley, Pastor John Paul Patterson and Ryan Massie officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Pallbearers will be Roger McClellan, Patrick Whitt, Jayson McFann, Isaac Massie, Chris Mays, Mark McFann and honorary pallbearer, Mike Long.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Massie family during this difficult time.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.