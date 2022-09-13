Alice Smith

Alice Elizabeth Smith, 28, died on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday and service at 2 p.m. at Hall’s Funeral Home in Proctorville. A short graveside prayer and committal at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Huntington, West Virginia will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation for the benefit of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital or to the Huntington Ronald McDonald House for the playroom project.