Frances Patton

Frances J. Patton, 90, of Proctorville, died Sept. 9, 2022.

A celebration of her life will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Young officiating. Burial will follow the service at Ridgelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.