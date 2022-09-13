Gary Walker

Gary Dean Walker, 77, of Proctorville, formerly of Boone County, West Virginia, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Deen Ann Walker.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Bilbrey Funeral Home in Crossville, Tennessee.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com