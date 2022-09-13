Haywood Ferguson

May 26, 1933–Sept. 12, 2022

Haywood Russell Ferguson, 89, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Ironton native was born May 26, 1933, to the late Luther Ferguson and Camille Osborne Ferguson.

He was preceded in death by, his wife, Alma McCreary Ferguson, who passed away in 1999.

SFC Ferguson was a tanker, mess sergeant and father while serving in the U.S. Army (1955–1975).

He was a decorated soldier who proudly served in Korea, the European Theater and in combat during the Vietnam war. His meritorious actions are spoken about to this day.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and seven sisters; and a son-in-law, Robert Mosley.

He is survived by two sons, Haywood (Dorothy) Ferguson Jr., of Kentucky and Edward (Shenell) Ferguson, of Texas; two daughters, Teana (Dwight) Carpenter and Catherine Mosley, of Kentucky; one sister, Delores Fossett, of Ironton; five grandchildren, Tivon Ferguson, James Ferguson, Hillary Camp, Victoria Mosley and Nakira (Brandon) Jessup; and two great-grandchildren, Tilea Spencer and Jaxon Camp.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, with Rev. J.D. Crockrel officiating.

Condolences maybe offered at www.tracybrammerfh.com.