Lyndal Clark

Lyndal Bob Clark, 93, of Proctorville, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Rev. Eddie Salmons officiating. VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.