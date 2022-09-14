Kirsten Jolly

April 25, 1944–Sept. 8, 2022

Kirsten Fisher Jolly, 78, passed away Sept. 8, 2022, in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was born April 25, 1944, in Abilene, Texas, while her dad was stationed there.

She grew up in Ironton, where she attended school. Kirsten graduated from Ironton High School, attended Ball State University and graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Ohio University.

She taught in the Ironton City Schools and resumed teaching in Hendry County, Florida.

Kirsten was preceded in death by her parents, William Keith Fisher and Isabelle Laura Fisher; and two siblings, Nancy Fisher Potenza and James Timothy Fisher.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Neal Jolly; four siblings, Bill Fisher, Susan Fisher Coppel, John Fisher, and Diane Asher Mincy; two children, Sheila Roberts (Jason) and Chris Clevenger (Carrie); two stepchildren, Amanda Jolly and Greg Jolly; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kirsten was an accomplished musician in high school.

She was a creative genius. She was an artist in various mediums creating some spectacular paintings and other works of art which we are fortunate to still have many.

Kirsten loved animals! She had pet cows, pet horses, pet skunks, pet chipmunks, pet raccoons, pet ducks, pet quail, pet snakes, you name it…. She loved all animals.

One of mom’s pet raccoons, named Jesse Coon, was extremely feisty. He would scratch mom’s legs and arms something fierce. But she always had a soothing way with animals.

Kirsten was a loving mother, devoted wife, and cared deeply for her family.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Culley’s MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32308.