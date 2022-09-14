Mary Mills

March 23, 1936– Sept. 12, 2022

In God’s perfect timing Mary G. Mills left her earthly home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

As Mary always loved long drives and road trips, she faced her last trip as God welcomed her into Heaven.

She was a lended Angel here on earth with a heavenly smile, hugs that warmed your heart, and love shared with all.

She has now been called back home to gain her wings and walk the well-deserved golden streets. She was born March 23, 1936, in Paintsville, Kentucky and moved to Ironton in 1950.

Mary was a 1954 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Ashland Business College and the Ironton branch of O.U.

She was employed by E. J. Merrill Drug Company, Chapman Drug Company and Bentley Pharmacy.

She was a member of Russell First Baptist Church where she served on the Fellowship Committee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

She is survived by her chosen family, Dr. Dan and Cheri Bentley; granddaughters, Erin (Drew) Bentley Ramey and Mica (Andrew) Bentley Donchatz; along with the “Rambros” Anthony, William and Jackie Ramey.

She wishes to acknowledge her special friends who saw her through her life’s latter years, Roger McCaleb, Paul Shrewsbury, Donna Graham, Dr. Rhodes, Debbie Harper, Kara DeCourley and Mark-Julie Etter.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Ken Gowin, Dan Bentley and Roger McCaleb.

Arrangements by O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home, 1108 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Russell First Baptist Church.