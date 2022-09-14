Mary Sisler

Mary Kathleen (Dotson) Sisler, 80, of Ironton, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at her residence.

A funeral service is noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Sisler family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.