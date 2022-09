Diane Allen

Diane Clara (Weber) Allen, 71, of Ironton, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley.

Graveside committal services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in Calvary Cemetery with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Phillips Funeral, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Allen family with arrangements.

