First responders on parade

IES students cheer on police, EMS, deputies

On Sept. 7, Ironton Elementary School was noisy with cheers and yells of thanks from students and sirens of first responder vehicles.

For the second year in a row, the First Responder Parade organized by first grade teacher Melissa Lewis took place.

“I want our kiddos to learn about first responders and the heroes that they are in remembrance of Sept. 11th. It’s a gentle way to teach them about what happened,” said Lewis.

Students were dressed in red, white and blue for the event, and many were holding signs and banners made in class in preparation for the event.

“We learned first. We had to learn gently about Sept. 11th and how important first responders are,” Lewis said.

Vehicles from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Ironton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ironton Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS streamed past the students, waving, smiling and honking as the students continued to excitedly cheer and return their waves.

“We really want them to not fear them, police officers and firefighters” said Lewis. “We want to bring them together to see that they’re here for us. They’re protecting and serving us.”