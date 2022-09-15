Janet Sharp

Janet Lee Waddle Sharp, 81, of Ironton, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Greenup, Kentucky.

Visitation is Wednesday, 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.