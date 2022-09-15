State warns of scam mail

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning business owners about a mailer claiming that the can get a hard copy of their Ohio Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings for the low, low price of just 90 bucks.

The thing is that the form is available for free on the Secretary of State’s website.

“While it comes as no surprise, there are many bad actors among us trying to target Ohio’s hard-working entrepreneurs,” LaRose said. “As I work with my team to look at all possible options to further shield businesses from these scams, I encourage all Ohioans to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to my office.”

These letters are not affiliated with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office or any government entity. Businesses can learn more about common suspicious and deceptive correspondence of which they should be wary on the Secretary of State’s website, ohiosos.gov.

Businesses should report any suspicious solicitations to business@OhioSoS.gov or 877-767-3453 (877-SOS-FILE).

LaRose said his office has taken steps to refer this matter to the consumer protection division at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for additional investigation and prosecuted, if warranted.

Scams targeting businesses have been on the rise nationwide in the last decade.

Similar misleading solicitations have targeted Ohio businesses for services such as certificates of good standing, annual reports and EINs.

Quick Facts:

• UCC Financing statement is a form that a creditor files to give notice that it has an interest in the personal property of a debtor. It is typically filed by a bank, not an entrepreneur.

• A free hard copy PDF of UCC filings can be found at https://ucc.ohiosos.gov.

• The fee to submit an initial UCC financing statement or an amendment is $12 and a UCC Certified Search Report (UCC 11) costs $20.