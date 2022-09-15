Timothy Kavanagh

Timothy John Kavanagh, 57, of South Point, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen White.

Military graveside services will be noon Friday, Oct. 7, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Kentucky.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.