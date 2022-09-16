A day of spirit at Burlington

Pie fights, pep assembly and night at the game among Burlington Elementary activities

BURLINGTON — It was a busy day of activities at Burlington Elementary School on Friday.

It started off during the lunch period, with students drumming and singing the district’s fight song, led by Ms. Bapst.

Following that, principal David Ashworth called up students who had attained perfect attendance so far in the school year, and from those, a few were selected to throw a pie at faculty member.

For the intermediate students’ lunch, pies were thrown at Ashworth, gym teacher Mr. Robinson, intervention specialist Mrs. Parker and science and social studied teacher Mrs. Hysell.

Ashworth piled the pies with cream, as students cheered and chanted “Pie him!” He would stop, intermittently to ask the students if he should use more, before piling more onto each plate.

Following lunch, students were treated to Kona Ice during recess and took part in filming a dance video.

Fifth grade students from the school visited South Point High School, where, along with students from South Point Elementary School, they took part in a pep assembly in the gymnasium.

Later, third through fifth graders attended the high school’s football game, where it was Elementary Night. Invited by the athletic department, the students led crowd as the national anthem was played by the high school band.

An ice cream tailgate party also took place, as well as a principal jousting match with pies, in which assistant principal Cassie Lunsford won.