Carrico portrait raffle to benefit Necca Center Recreation

Are you a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes? Are you a fan of Reid Carrico? Are you a fan of helping young people in need of recreation equipment?

If you are a fan of any or all of the afore mentioned questions then you might want to help the cause and make a raffle donation for a painted portrait of Ohio State red-shirt freshman linebacker Reid Carrico.

The Necco Center Recreation Department in Pedro and the Ironton Tiger Clan athletic boosters are teaming up for an art raffle that will award the winner a hand-painted portrait of Carrico.

The painting is by Michael Sexton who donated the portrait.

Tickets will be available in several ways that include:

A booth set up at every Ironton home game Online via Rally Up https://go.rallyup.com/carrico Some Ironton athletes, team members and Tiger Clan members

Tickets are $10 each or three for $25.

The winner will be announced at the Oct. 14 home game against Gallipolis at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

The Necco Center would like to thank several sponsors for their contributions to this project:

The Armory Smokehouse

People’s Bank on Railroad Street

WesBanco on South 5th Street

Liberty Bank on Park Avenue

City National Bank on Park Avenue

Giovanni’s Pizza on Park Avenue

Food Fair grocery store in Ironton