Edith Adkins

Edith Ellen Adkins, 85, of Proctorville, died Thursday, Spt. 15, 2022.

Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Cemetery, Wayne, West Virginia, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating.

Email newsletter signup

There will be no visitation held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.