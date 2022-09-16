Flyers suffer tough loss to Valley in SOC

By Jim Walker

It was a tough game against a tough opponent which made for a tough loss.

The St. Joseph Flyers battled back from a 4-2 halftime deficit by outscoring Lucasville Valley 2-1 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 5-4 in a Southern Ohio Conference soccer game.

St. Joseph’s Zachary Johnson had his hand in all of the Flyers’ scoring. He recorded a hat trick with 3 goals and he also had an assist on a goal by Landon Rowe who had 4 corner kicks in the game.

Lucasville Valley improved to 3-2-1 overall and are now 2-0 in the SOC.

St. Joseph (5-2-1, 3-1) took 24 shots with 9 on goal. The Flyers had 5 corner kicks, 7 fouls and no offsides.

Goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 16 saves as Valley had 21 shots on goal.

The Indians had 3 corner kicks, 4 fouls and 5 offsides.

The Flyers play at Rock Hill on Tuesday in a non-league game.

Lucasville 4 1 = 5

St. Joseph 2 2 = 4