Flyers suffer tough loss to Valley in SOC
Published 1:45 am Friday, September 16, 2022
By Jim Walker
It was a tough game against a tough opponent which made for a tough loss.
The St. Joseph Flyers battled back from a 4-2 halftime deficit by outscoring Lucasville Valley 2-1 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 5-4 in a Southern Ohio Conference soccer game.
St. Joseph’s Zachary Johnson had his hand in all of the Flyers’ scoring. He recorded a hat trick with 3 goals and he also had an assist on a goal by Landon Rowe who had 4 corner kicks in the game.
Lucasville Valley improved to 3-2-1 overall and are now 2-0 in the SOC.
St. Joseph (5-2-1, 3-1) took 24 shots with 9 on goal. The Flyers had 5 corner kicks, 7 fouls and no offsides.
Goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 16 saves as Valley had 21 shots on goal.
The Indians had 3 corner kicks, 4 fouls and 5 offsides.
The Flyers play at Rock Hill on Tuesday in a non-league game.
Lucasville 4 1 = 5
St. Joseph 2 2 = 4