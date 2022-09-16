Jackie Clay

Jackie Lee Clay, 88, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.