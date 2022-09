Sandra Nelson

Sandra Kay Nelson, 72, of Grayson, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Visitation Service will be 4–6 p.m. on Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.