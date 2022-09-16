U.S. Sen. Rob Portman: Closing the gap

Our dwindling U.S. semiconductor manufacturing is both an economic and national security concern. Not only has our share of global chip manufacturing capacity over the past 30 years fallen from nearly 40 percent to 12 percent, but semiconductors are more important than ever for everything, from F-150s to F-35s. And 90 percent of high-end chips being made in Taiwan and China dramatically growing its capacity, the supply chain has become more vulnerable, putting at risk the American economy and our military advantage.

(…)So let’s get to work. Like we did with the CHIPS plus legislation, let’s link arms across the aisle and at every level of government and the private sector, to meet the need. Let’s help the building trades, and ensure those 7,000 skilled construction workers are there. Let’s help Intel ensure the 3,000 skilled employees they need, and thousands of additional workers that suppliers across this state and region are there, with the skills they need.

— Excerpted from remarks at the Friday groundbreaking of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing facility in Ohio

Rob Portman is a Republican and the junior U.S. senator representing Ohio. His office can be reached at 212-224-3353.