WNF welcomes new forest supervisor

Stewart has been with Forest Service for two decades

NELSONVILLE — The Wayne National Forest is excited to announce Lee Stewart as the new forest supervisor.

He has worked throughout the Forest Service since joining the agency in 2002. His career has spanned the Eastern, Pacific Southwest, Southwestern, and Southern Regions, and now he brings those 20 years of experience to southeast Ohio.

“I look forward to meeting all our wonderful partners, stakeholders and communities,” Stewart said. “The Wayne National Forest has a great reputation for ambitious collaborations, and I hope to build on those relationships to continue making southeast Ohio a great place to live, work, and visit.”

Stewart grew up in south Louisiana and began his forest service career on the Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana.

Most recently, Stewart served as the District Ranger on the LaCroix District of the Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota.

“This national forest is a unique and wonderful place that I am honored to join,” Stewart said. “I look forward to getting to know the forest better and continuing to support the good work being done across these lands, and with our neighbors.”