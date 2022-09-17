EDITORIAL: History to come alive

In one week, the Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual historic walk at Woodland Cemetery.

By far the museum’s most popular event, it is free and open to the public and is an excellent chance to not just learn about local history, but to interact with members of the community.

Along the walking route, several people will be in costume, portraying the notable figures buried on the grounds.

Email newsletter signup

There is a wealth of history in the lives of those interred there — whether it is World War I ace Bill Lambert, famed author and illustrator Edward Gorey, ironmaster Nannie Kelly Wright, Waterloo Wonders coach Magellan Hairston or many, many others.

And through the dramatic presentations, the public may learn a detail or two they were not aware of before.

The county is fortunate to have the work and organizing of those at the museum, as well as the efforts by all who volunteer to make this event possible every year.

We encourage everyone to drop by from 5-7 p.m. next Saturday. Not only is it educational, but it is a colorful and memorable experience.