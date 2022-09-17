Hornets’ ground game too much for Panthers

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — The Coal Grove Hornets just keep rollin’ along.

The unbeaten Hornets stayed that way as they downed the Chesapeake Panthers 43-6 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Coal Grove racked up 407 total yards including 342 rushing on a 36 carries.

The Hornets were riding running back Chase Hall who had 133 yards on 12 carries and 3 touchdowns, but there was plenty of help this time.

Gavin Gipson ran twice for 69 yards, Kaden Murphy ha 67 yards on 6 carries and Steven Simpson got 59 yards on 9 attempts. Simpson and Murphy each scored a touchdown.

Quarterback Whyatt Mannon was 4-of-7 passing for 65 yards and an interception. Murphy caught 2 passes for 44 yards and Gibson had 2 catches for 21 yards.

Chesapeake (2-3, 0-2) got 231 total yards with 173 on the ground and 58 through the air as Jacob Harris was 5-of-13 with an interception.

Camron Shockley ran 6 times for 66 yards to lad the ground game. Phillip Thacker had 56 yards on 6 tries.

Hall put the Hornets up to start the game with a 3-yard scoring run. Mannon passed the John Turner for the conversion and it was 8-0.

Chesapeake got within 8-6 on a 1-yard run by fullback Marcus Burnside.

But the Hornets ran off 35 unanswered points including 22 in the second quarter as they took a 30-6 halftime lead.

Hall had a 1-yard TD run as Murphy ran for the conversion. Simpson went 15 yards for the score with Murphy adding the conversion again.

Hall capped the first half scoring with an 11-yard run.

Mannon had a 1-yard scoring run and Murphy got loose on a 24-yard gallop for a touchdown in the third quarter. Turner kicked the conversion after Murphy’s score.

Next Friday in league games, Coal Grove will host Portsmouth and Chesapeake visits Ironton.

Coal Grove 8 22 13 0 = 43

Chesapeake 6 0 0 0 = 6

First Quarter

CG _ Chase Hall 3 run (John Turner pass from Whyatt Mannon)

Ch — Marcus Burnside 1 run (pass failed)

Second Quarter

CG — Chase Hall 1 run (Kaden Murphy run)

CG — Steven Simpson 15 run (Kaden Murphy run)

CG — Chase Hall 11 run (pass failed)

Third Quarter

CG — Whyatt Mannon 1 run (run failed)

CG — Kaden Murphy 24 run (John Turner kick)

CG Ch

First downs 22 15

Rushes-yards 36-342 38-173

Passing yards 65 58

Total yards 407 231

Cmp-Att-Int 4-7-1 5-13-1

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Penalties-yards 2-30 5-45

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Coal Grove: Chase Hall 12-133 3TD, Gavin Gipson 2-69, Kaden Murphy 6-67 TD, Steven Simpson 9-59 TD, Mason Wheeler 2-12, Wade Hankins 1-2, Whyatt Mannon 1-1 TD, Landon McKnight 1-1, Landon Riley 2-minus 2; Chesapeake: Camron Shockley 7-66, Phillip Thacker 6-56, Curtis Brandenburg 7-19, Ryan Martin 10-18, Marcus Burnside 6-7 TD, Jacob Harris 2-7.

PASSING–Coal Grove: Whyatt Mannon 4-7-1 65; Chesapeake: Jacob Harris 5-13-1 58.

RECEIVING–Coal Grove: Kaden Murphy 2-44, Gavin Gipson 2-21; Chesapeake: Dannie Maynard 3-51, Camron Shockley 1-7, Andrew Daniels 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.