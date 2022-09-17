Lady Pointers rally by Lady Dragons

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Sometimes a car runs a little sluggish at first and then the engine heats up and runs pretty smooth.

The South Point Lady Pointers were a lot like that car as they rallied in the second half to beat the Fairland Lady Dragons 5-3 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Thursday.

South Point (4-3, 3-1) trade 3-2 at the half but outscored the Lady Dragons 3-0 in the second half for the win.

“After a 2-hour drive to Alexander on Tuesday my girls had extremely sore and tired legs and it showed the first half on Thursday night. We started out very slow and were walking around at points,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

“The second half we came alive and scored 3 unanswered goals.”

Ella Cassidy scored what proved to be the game winning goal for the Lady Pointers who got 2 goals each from Jasmyn Jones and Jaycie Walters.

Never Huff and Sadie Pinkerman had assists while goalkeeper Jaidyn Malone had 11 saves for the Lady Pointers.

Fairland got 2 goals from Joelie Jarrell and one from Bailey Russell.

“Fairland is always a tough team. We haven’t beat them in 3 years so it was nice to finally get that monkey off of our backs,” said Jenkins.

The Lady Pointers play at Green County, Ky., on Monday.

South Point 2 3 = 5

Fairland 3 0 = 3